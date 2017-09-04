KCI Hometown Team seeks removal of city's outside counsel for the KCI project

The KCI Hometown Team led by Burns & McDonnell have asked the city to remove their outside counsel because of a potential conflict of interest.

KCI Hometown claims that Charles Renner, the outside counsel utilized by the city has a relationship with one of the competing firms that is in the selection process for the single terminal at KCI.

In a written statement, KCI Hometown urges the City to remove Renner's team from the selection process immediately and for them to disregard any work or advice the City may have received Renner and his team.

KCI Hometown contends that Charles Renner was a lead attorney for Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate on a project underway at the University of Kansas. KCI Hometown adds in the letter to the city that "The relationship between Husch Blackwell and one of the proposers creates a horrific conflict of interest that has tainted the selection process."

When asked for a response, City Communications Director Chris Hernandez replied, "This issue recently came to our attention. We have been taking a look at it and will have more to say in the next day or so."

