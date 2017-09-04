Flames spread between homes in Kansas City, KS

Fire investigators are working to determine what started a fire that burned a home and caught two more on fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Large flames shot from a home about 7:20 p.m. Sunday just off Orville Avenue near Seventh Street Trafficway as thick smoke billowed into the air.

Monica Sparks and her husband grabbed their medicine, pets, their Bible and clothing.

"I went out the back door, and I could tell not only was that house on fire but it was starting to spread to the house right next door to us," Monica Sparks said. "That's when they came and knocked on the door and said we'd need to get as much as we can and get out."

Firefighters and neighbors worried the fire would continue to spread.

"All of our houses are really close together there are only 2-3 feet between the houses," neighbor Barbara Martin said.

Eduardo Morales rushed to help his 70-year-old mother get out of their home. He is relieved he got her out safely before the fire spread to their top floor.

"The third floor is burned now. It is gone," Morales said.

Neighbors say the vacant home that caught fire has burned before.

"There are two garages in the back in the alley way. People have been dumping trash in them, and they caught them on fire. It was about a month ago," Martin said.

One neighbor says they have had issues with vagrants coming and going from vacant homes in the area.

