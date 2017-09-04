Firefighters battle house fire in KCK - KCTV5

Firefighters battle house fire in KCK

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KCK firefighters battle a house fire in the 700 block of Orville.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Kansas fire department is battling a house fire in the 700 block of Orville.  

Fire Chief John Paul Jones tweeted that the second floor was fully involved, and that the commanders at the scene were requesting additional manpower. 

This story is still developing. Please refresh this page for updates. 

