Police investigate shooting at 24th, Cypress

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot at 24th and Cypress.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m.

One person's injuries were not considered to be serious.

The condition of the other person is unknown, as they transported themselves to the hospital before officers arrived.

Police believe the shooting happened inside a home in the area.

At the time this was written, there was no suspect information and no one was in custody.

Officers say one woman was shot. They believe another woman was also shot but left before police got to the scene. Updates @KCTV5 6pm pic.twitter.com/GKBOFPPJr7 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) September 4, 2017

