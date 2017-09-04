Local man avoids falling for virtual kidnapping scam

Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, co-founder of the First Hand Foundation, has died at the age of 59.More >
Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, co-founder of the First Hand Foundation, has died at the age of 59.More >
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that had wrecked in the area of Meyer and 71 Highway southbound.More >
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that had wrecked in the area of Meyer and 71 Highway southbound.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.More >
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >
A woman and three kids fled their house early Monday morning after being awoken by a loud noise and seeing their home engulfed in flames.More >
A woman and three kids fled their house early Monday morning after being awoken by a loud noise and seeing their home engulfed in flames.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim. She told CNN, "I was scared to death", after being put in handcuffs and dragged out of the hospital into a patrol car.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim. She told CNN, "I was scared to death", after being put in handcuffs and dragged out of the hospital into a patrol car.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >