Local man avoids falling for virtual kidnapping scam

The FBI calls them “virtual kidnapping scams.” They’ve received reports across the nation over the past few years, now it’s happened in the KC metro.

Let’s start with the good news.

Harry Borg’s daughter was not kidnapped. Also, he didn’t fall for the scam thanks to asking the callers a whole lot of questions.

At first, the caller claimed to be from the Overland Park Police Department. They said his daughter had gotten into a terrible car crash and that she was alright, but hysterical.

Of course, Borg asked to talk to her.

“You could just hear screaming and that was it,” Borg said. “You couldn’t tell any voice or anything.”

Later on, the caller changed his story.

“He said, ‘Sir, I’m going to tell you the real truth. I’ve kidnapped your daughter.’”

They asked for $3,000 to get her back.

“It got odd when they said they didn’t want to bring her to my house,” Borg said. “They wanted me to bring her to the nearest Walmart. And I asked them, ‘What Walmart?’ and they said, ‘The nearest one.’”

Eventually, he was able to get ahold of his daughter and confirmed his suspicion: This was a scam.

He shared the number with police and found out the call came from Mexico.

Then, his initial fear turned to anger.

“To know that there’s nothing that can be done is more frustrating than anything because there was no true crime because there was no extortion that took place, but it could easily happen,” he said. “I think people need to be aware.”

“A lot of people fall victim to this kind of thing,” said Hilary Cook-Borg, his daughter. “This is just a newer, scarier version.”

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI says you need to look for warning signs.

The calls are made from an outside area code. They never use the victim’s phone, they’re not with your loved one, and the “victim” hasn’t been kidnapped.

