Workers strike on Labor Day in KC to ask for $15 per hour, union

Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that had wrecked in the area of Meyer and 71 Highway southbound.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.More >
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >
A woman and three kids fled their house early Monday morning after being awoken by a loud noise and seeing their home engulfed in flames.More >
A motorcyclist has died after losing control and crashing in Kansas City.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >
