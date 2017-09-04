Workers strike on Labor Day in KC to ask for $15 per hour, union

Hundreds of people gathered at the corner of Southwest Trafficway and 33rd Street on Labor Day to send a message about raising the minimum wage and creating a union.

About 100 people also gathered outside Research Medical Center.

Many walked out of their jobs to strike because, for these workers, it’s about more than money.

“Life without a union, the past two decades in fast food, my life has been on the steady decline,” said Terrence Wise, who works at McDonald’s. “I do not have access to healthcare benefits”

Wise is a father to three children and said increasing the minimum wage to $15 would drastically improve his life.

“Just to be able to have a wage where I can buy them a leotard when they need it or dance shoes for my girls, just to be able to bring that into the home is one big difference I’m looking forward to,” he said.

He’s not alone in that sentiment.

“It would mean I wouldn’t have to worry about whether to pay a bill or put food on the table,” said Bill Thompson, who works for Burger King.

“A union would give us a voice at our jobs,” said Fran Marion, who works at Popeyes. “It would help us little people have better healthcare.”

They aren’t only pushing for a pay increase.

Marion wants a union -- someone to have their back. She said it would help workers get healthcare, retirement benefits, and sick days. Basic needs that many don’t have now.

“We deserve 15 and we deserve a union,” said Marion.

The t-shirts on their backs said it all: “We are worth more.”

“We will continue to fight against all odds and we will win,” Wise said.

Kansas City voters approved a minimum wage increase back in August, but a new state law stopped it from going into effect. The law says local government cannot require a wage that's higher than the state's minimum.

While many supporters were out in KC on Monday, critics of a pay increase say it leads to reduced work hours and layoffs.

