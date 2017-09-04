Family escapes house fire as neighbors report explosion

A woman and three kids fled their house early Monday morning after being awoken by a loud noise and seeing their home engulfed in flames.

The Kansas City, Mo., Fire Department responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to Jefferson Street off of Pennsylvania Avenue in response to neighbors calling 911, saying that they heard explosions coming from a house. Responding crews found flames shooting from the house, but said those inside made it out safely.

A woman living at the home told KCTV5 News she, another adult and three kids made it out safely. She said the family was asleep, but woke up to a loud bang. She looked outside her bedroom window and saw flames coming from the house's first floor.

The woman said she doesn't know what caused the possible explosion, but said the family recently got a new refrigerator. She said the family does not own a gas grill.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.