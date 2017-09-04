Shooting victim found dead in wrecked vehicle on Meyer, 71 Highway

Police are investigating after a man was found dead from gunfire inside a vehicle that had wrecked in the area of Meyer and 71 Highway southbound.

Officers responded to the area just after midnight on Monday morning to an injury accident call.

The victim was declared dead on scene.

Authorities are working to gather a description of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. Several witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

