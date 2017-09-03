Serious injuries reported following shooting in Olathe - KCTV5

Serious injuries reported following shooting in Olathe

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a shooting at 127th Street and Mur-Len Road. 

One person is in serious condition, according to police. 

There is no suspect information at this time, nor has any information about the victim been released. 

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in Olathe. 

