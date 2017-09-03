One dead following shooting at Indiana, Garner - KCTV5

One dead following shooting at Indiana, Garner

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at Garner and Indiana. 

No information is available about a suspect or suspects. 

The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday night. 

