Wichita police find 3-year-old boy's remains in concrete structure

The Wichita Police Department were called to a residence Saturday in the 2000 block of South Vine.

A property owner cleaning out a rental property alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor in the house.

Police removed the concrete structure from the house and later found the remains of a child, about 3 years old, inside the concrete structure.

Residents of the house, a 40-year-old male, and a 36-year-old female were arrested earlier in the week and are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on different charges associated with a child custody case.

An investigation into the circumstances of the child's death is ongoing.

WPD have a tentative identification on the child, but confirmation of the child's identity is being coordinated through the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner.

