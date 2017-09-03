Authorities offer safety tips after 3 pedestrians are struck by vehicles over the weekend

At least three pedestrians were struck in Kansas City this weekend. Two of them were hit while walking on interstates. Now, the authorities are cautioning pedestrians to be careful.

One incident happened near Woods Chapel Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a blue semi pulling a white trailer in connection with that accident.

They're also reminding people not to walk on or near the interstates.

Distracted drivers and higher rates of speed can make it a deadly place to be outside your car.

“They can blend in very easily, even in the daylight,” Corporal Ryan Wood with MSHP explained. “Someone walking down the roadway can blend in, even walking on the shoulder.”

Another accident happened at 51st and Wornall and left a pedestrian in serious condition. It happened right next to Loose Park. It’s a popular place for walkers and joggers, but it’s also an area with a lot of traffic.

People who pass through that area said they try to be more aware of their surroundings when they cross the street.

“I usually try to use the walk signal,” said Janet Duncan, who lives near an intersection. “If there's a lot of traffic, I just wait.”

“It's kind of nerve-wracking because a lot of drivers here don't pay attention and some of the pedestrians don't either,” said UMKC student Destiny Lovell.

The highway patrol adds that if you're ever in an accident on the interstate you should try and make it to the next exit before you get out of your car, if possible.

