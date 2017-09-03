Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by SUV at 51st, Wornall

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by an SUV on Sunday afternoon.

The pedestrian was hit around 11:21 a.m. in the area of 51st and Wornall.

The SUV was headed east on 51st Street to turn north on Wornall.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the street and was struck.

The driver has been released and police are now investigating to make sure the pedestrian obeyed traffic laws.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.