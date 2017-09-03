Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in KC - KCTV5

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in KC

By Zoe Brown
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A motorcyclist has died after losing control and crashing in Kansas City. 

According to the police report, the crash happened at 2:23 a.m. at NE Parvin Road and N. Kentucky Avenue.

The investigation showed that he lost control and went off the right side of the road. 

The victim died at the scene. 

