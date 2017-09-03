KCK man struck, killed on Interstate 435 in Claycomo - KCTV5

KCK man struck, killed on Interstate 435 in Claycomo

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 435 near US-69 Highway in Claycomo. 

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Francisco M. Corchado from KCK.

Corchado was struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound while he was walking in the roadway.

