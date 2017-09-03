Volunteer deputy dies after being hit by semi, 2 vehicles on I-70 in Blue Springs

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

The victim has been identified as 39-year old Jeffrey M. Koontz of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Koontz was a volunteer deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department in the state.

According to the crash log, Koontz was struck by a semi that then fled the scene.

The victim was then struck by two other vehicles; a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2007 Saturn Ion.

Koontz was pronounced dead at the scene.

In connection with the crash, the authorities are looking for a blue semi with a white trailer. If you see the vehicle, dial *55 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A at 816-622-0800.

