Man dies after being hit by semi, 2 vehicles on I-70 in Blue Springs

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-435 near US-69 Highway in Claycomo.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-435 near US-69 Highway in Claycomo.More >
A motorcyclist has died after losing control and crashing in Kansas City.More >
A motorcyclist has died after losing control and crashing in Kansas City.More >
Police are investigating after one man died and two other people were injured following a shooting at a Motel 6 in Lawrence, Kansas.More >
Police are investigating after one man died and two other people were injured following a shooting at a Motel 6 in Lawrence, Kansas.More >
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >
According to a release from Burns & McDonnell, the airlines have endorsed the company's design for the single-terminal KCI airport.More >
According to a release from Burns & McDonnell, the airlines have endorsed the company's design for the single-terminal KCI airport.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday, putting the club at the NFL mandated 53-player limit.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday, putting the club at the NFL mandated 53-player limit.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting that happened on August 20 near 33rd and Prospect Avenue.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting that happened on August 20 near 33rd and Prospect Avenue.More >
North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, the country's sixth-ever test of a nuclear weapon and first since US President Donald Trump took office.More >
North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, the country's sixth-ever test of a nuclear weapon and first since US President Donald Trump took office.More >
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >