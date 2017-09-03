Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Lawrence motel

Police were able to arrest Tyrone Carvin, 19, in connection to the shooting. (Wyandotte County Jail)

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for killing a man injuring two others during a shooting at a Motel 6.

Lawrence police were called about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 1130 N. Third Street on a shooting inside the motel.

Officers said three people were shot. Everyone involved was a guest at the hotel.

Police arrested Tyrone Carvin, 19, in connection with the shooting. Carvin faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The two victims who are still alive are in critical condition.

Police later identified the man who died as Cameron A. Hooks, a 23-year-old from Lenexa.

The shooting happened about two hours after the University of Kansas football game ended. Because of the home game, there were more people in town than usual.

"The hotel was very busy," said Amy Rhoades with the Lawrence Police Department. "There were lots of people in the area when it happened."

Other guests in the hotel noticed the commotion.

"I heard it right above my room," said Dalvin Walker. “I thought it was, like, just people getting rowdy, but I did hear somebody scream."

It wasn't until the next morning that he realized what had happened was something deadly.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found three male victims, all in their 20s, who had been shot," said Rhoades.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

If you know anything that might help them in their investigation, you are asked to call (785) 832-7509.

