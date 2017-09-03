1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Motel 6 in Lawrence - KCTV5

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Motel 6 in Lawrence

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/WIBW) -

Police are investigating after one man died and two other people were injured following a shooting at a Motel 6 in Lawrence, Kansas. 

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lawrence police officers went to the Motel 6 at 1130 N. 3rd Street on a call about a shooting that had happened inside the motel. 

Three people were shot; one man has died and two others were injured.

The victims were ultimately taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries. At least one of the victims was taken to a hospital in Topeka. 

The two victims who are still alive are in critical condition. 

The man who died has been identified as Cameron A. Hooks, a 23-year-old from Lenexa. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

