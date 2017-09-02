Family stuck on roof in flood waters for hours now working to rebuild

The family who were stuck on the roof of their Overland Park home while flood waters rose around them Aug. 22 are trying hard to return to normal life with some help.

Yahir VanVollenhoven and his family have been organizing, cleaning and rebuilding for the past two weeks. He and his parents have been back to the home almost every day, trying to restore their home and landscaping business.

“We’re not back on track yet, but we’re trying to catch up,” VanVollenhoven said. “We didn’t know how to start, but now we have everything figured out.”

When the Kansas City area was pelted with unexpected rain, Indian Creek and the Blue River flooded out to nearby homes and businesses, including the family house near 151st Street and Kenneth Road. The family scrambled on their home’s roof, where they stayed for several hours before being saved by a civilian who drove a customized military-style vehicle through the flood waters to the home.

VanVollenhoven’s younger sisters Kaylee and Aurora Yepez have been combing through their belongings, salvaging clothing and dishes.

“We’re getting everything we can and just washing it and everything,” Aurora Yepez said.

Friends and other family have also been helping with the cleanup, while others have contributed more than $20,000 through online fundraisers.

“I’m just amazed at how the community cares for someone who is in danger,” VanVollenhoven said.

With the danger over, and as the family rebuilds, they say they are thankful for the support.

“We’re just trying to get back to where we were,” VanVollenhoven said.