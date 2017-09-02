Family stuck on roof in flood waters for hours now working to rebuild

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A fight caused officials to end a high school football game early Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
A fight caused officials to end a high school football game early Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting that happened on August 20 near 33rd and Prospect Avenue.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting that happened on August 20 near 33rd and Prospect Avenue.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday, putting the club at the NFL mandated 53-player limit.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday, putting the club at the NFL mandated 53-player limit.More >
According to a release from Burns & McDonnell, the airlines have endorsed the company's design for the single-terminal KCI airport.More >
According to a release from Burns & McDonnell, the airlines have endorsed the company's design for the single-terminal KCI airport.More >
A mother who survived being shot will never forget her first steps with her first prosthetic leg.More >
A mother who survived being shot will never forget her first steps with her first prosthetic leg.More >
Maybe putting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill isn't a done deal after all.More >
Maybe putting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill isn't a done deal after all.More >
It's happening again. Last September, KCTV5 told people about an owl flying at people in a Kansas City neighborhood. And now, warning signs are back up, telling runners to beware and keep an eye on the sky.More >
It's happening again. Last September, KCTV5 told people about an owl flying at people in a Kansas City neighborhood. And now, warning signs are back up, telling runners to beware and keep an eye on the sky.More >