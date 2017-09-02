Fans weigh in on new metal detectors at KU’s Memorial Stadium

On Saturday, the gates opened to the public at Memorial Stadium and, for the first time, fans were passing through metal detectors to get into the game.

It’s a new policy and it's a response to the state of Kansas allowing guns on college campuses.

The KU Athletics Department has compared the entry process to getting into the Sprint center and into professional stadiums and ballparks.

They’ve placed the new devices at every entrance to accommodate the crowd there on opening day.

The new metal detectors have cost the university about $1 million.

KCTV5 asked fans what they thought about the new security measures.

“Personally, I think it's going to be safer now with the concealed carry,” said Donovan Miller, a senior at KU. “I think it's going to improve life and during the game. I think it's going to be fun.”

KU senior Jack Ronan said, “I kind of like it; it improves safety.”

“I don't see a reason to have a gun at a football game,” said Harold Gregg, a KU fan.

“I worry about guns on campus,” said KU fan Phyllis Gregg. “I think it’s just ridiculous.”

To speed up the process, the stadium also had a bag-free express lane. The university will also adopt similar policies at Allen Fieldhouse later this fall for basketball games.

