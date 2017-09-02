Chiefs reduce roster down to NFL's mandated 53 - KCTV5

Chiefs reduce roster down to NFL's mandated 53

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday. (The Kansas City Chiefs) The Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday. (The Kansas City Chiefs)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves on Saturday, putting the club at the NFL mandated 53-player limit.

To view the list, click here.

The full, original document stating who has been released can be seen below: 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.