Airlines endorse Burns & McDonnell design for single-terminal KCI

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

According to a release from Burns & McDonnell, the airlines have endorsed the company's design for the single-terminal KCI airport. 

The company released a statement on Saturday afternoon: 

For the Airlines to say the Burns & McDonnell KCI HOMETOWN Team has the best proposal for KCI, its passengers and the airlines – is the ultimate stamp of approval and we are proud and grateful for their support.

From the very beginning, our proposal to design and build a new terminal at KCI has been focused on three main things: the future of Kansas City, the people of Kansas City and the Airlines. We look forward to a decision by the Selection Committee and ultimately a favorable vote in November from the people of Kansas City.

Mike Brown

Senior Vice President, Burns & McDonnell 

Councilmember Quinton Lucas later posted on Twitter: "Didn't know the airlines were speaking in advance of selection cmte completion. Will be happy to move on soon."

