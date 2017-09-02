5 cats, 1 dog killed in Lee’s Summit kitchen fire

Six pets have died after a kitchen caught fire at a house in Lee’s Summit on Saturday.

Just before 11:22 a.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department went to 600 block of SE Jonathon Ave. on a call about a fire.

The person who lives there had come home to smoke coming from the house.

No one else was home at the time, but the caller did say there were multiple pets inside the home.

When the fire department arrived, they also could see smoke coming from the front of the house. The people who live there were all safely outside.

Firefighters entered the house and quickly put out the fire in the kitchen by 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters searched the house, they found a dog and five cats. All six animals did not survive the fire.

The damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen, which is where it began. Smoke and heat damaged the remainder of the house.

Lee’s Summit Animal Control was contacted to remove the pets from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

