Citizen helps officer take man into custody in Moberly

A citizen helped an officer take a man into custody who had “explosive devices” in Moberly.

On Saturday, a Moberly Police Officer went to the overpass at Route M at US-63, regarding a person who was possibly throwing items over the bridge.

There, the man located a 49-year-old Moberly man. He also found items consistent with being used as explosive devices, which were capable of being used.

When the officer tried to take the man into custody, he began fighting with the officer.

During the struggle, a bystander helped the officer and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was released with minor injuries.

He is currently being held at Randolph County Justice Center for felony “unlawful sale/posses/transfer weapon,” felony unlawful possession of explosive device, felony resisting arrest, and felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The man is pending formal charges by the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and released with minor injuries.

“The Moberly Police Department would like to thank the Bystander who assisted the officer,” the press release said. “Law Enforcement around the country has been receiving assistance with incidents like this more and more. Thank you for backing your law enforcement officers and helping them go home safely.”

“The bystander did a great job with helping the officer, by asking the officer if he needed assistance before involving himself,” the release added. “We greatly appreciated your assistance. We would also like to thank the subject who reported this incident as suspicious activity.”

