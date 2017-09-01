Park Hill superintendent says no weapon involved after fights force football game to end early

A fight caused officials to end a Park Hill High School football game early Friday night in Kansas City.

Park Hill School District officials tell KCTV5 a student fight got "out of hand."

The police were contacted about 8:30 p.m. The game between Park Hill High and Park Hill South High ended 10 minutes early with a score of 42-0.

School officials say no one involved in the fight needed medical attention.

Nicole Kirby with the Park Hill School District said that there were several fights around the stadium, not just in one location.

Police tell KCTV5 they are investigating what led up to the fight.

"It is disappointing that the unacceptable actions of a few students tarnished our community’s experience at what should have been a positive event. The overwhelming majority of the students and parents at the Park Hill High School vs. Park Hill South High School game, including the players, handled themselves beautifully and we are very proud of their behavior," Superintendent Jeanette Cowherd said in a letter to parents on Monday.

Cowherd said that the rumors of a weapon involved in the fight were not true.

"And I can tell you that we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this fight and determine next steps to ensure something like this does not happen again," she said. "Keeping our schools and our school activities safe is the most important thing we do, because our students need a safe, caring environment."



If you have seen any videos of Friday’s fight, Cowherd would like for you to send those videos to Josh Colvin, director of student services, at colvinj@parkhill.k12.mo.us.

