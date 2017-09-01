Fight Ends High School Football Game Early - KCTV5

Fight Ends High School Football Game Early

By Andrew Altenbern, Executive News Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A fight caused officials to end a Park Hill High School football game early Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Park Hill School District officials tell KCTV5 a student fight got "out of hand." the game between Park Hill High and Park Hill South High ended 10 minutes early with a score of 42 to 0.

School officials say nobody involved in the fight needed medical attention. Police tell KCTV5 they are investigating what led up to the fight. 

