4 vehicles broken into at Arrowhead during game

Kansas City police say four vehicles were broken into on Thursday night during the Chiefs game.

They said someone took a gun and a sword in Lot E.

Police said the victim parked their SUV in Lot E at Arrowhead Stadium at 7:45 p.m. They locked the doors and hid their valuables, then went inside to enjoy the game.

When they came back around 10:45 p.m. they noticed the back window of their SUV had been broken out. A gun was missing from its case and a sword was missing from the trunk.

KCTV5 News is working to find out where the other cars were parked.

One fan is concerned about another gun being on the streets illegally. "Well, it's in the hands of somebody that's going to use it in the wrong way, obviously," said Chiefs fan Rodney Smith. "They're going to use it to get in trouble with."

Parking outside of the stadium is to park at your own risk.

KCPD urges people not to leave anything valuable in their cars when they are not present.

