Immigration attorney in Overland Park talks about impact of DACA

Immigration experts believe changes to DACA could impact thousands of individuals and families in Missouri and Kansas.

Leyla McMullen is an immigration attorney in Overland Park. She deals with companies who employ or are trying to hire immigrant workers.

“When we're doing audits for our employers or our employers need more labor, a lot of the available labor have DACA status,” McMullen said.

She believes many Americans confuse the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Policy with other immigration reforms

“There's a lot of confusion about DACA,” McMullen said. “A lot of people think it's amnesty. It's not. It's a program for people who were brought here as little children and this is the land they know.”

McMullen said some people on DACA status don't even realize they are undocumented immigrants until they are adults. She said uncertainty about DACA concerns many of her clients.

“A lot of employers also ask, ‘If and when DACA’s canceled, will I lose these workers?’” she said. “If DACA's not renewed or it expires, that person would lose their ability to work.”

According to a recent Pew Research study, individuals in the U.S. on DACA status account for about 10 percent of undocumented immigrants in Overland Park.

