Child Abuse Prevention Association in Independence to receive new playground

The backyard of the Child Abuse Prevention Association in Independence will soon be transformed.

On Sept. 9, the playhouse at CAPA will receive an entire playground behind it, thanks to volunteers and grant money from the Victims of Crime Act.

Inside the doors of the facility, children and adults alike get help. Low-income families have access to free assistance and counseling.

“We go out into homes and help provide early parenting help for young mothers and young families,” Lee Harris of the Child Abuse Prevention Association said. “We’ll even go to the house before the child is born to start building up those tools and those resources for those families.”

Now, through grant funding, CAPA will be able to provide even more help to the kids that come to see them at their location.

The space in the backyard is set for a transformation as volunteers will install a new space for kids to play, something Harris says is incredibly important.

“It's an opportunity for a lot of our kids who have experienced trauma to be able to play outside in a safe environment and to really return to being a child and to let them have fun, which a lot of kids don't get to experience, especially when they've gone through trauma,” Harris said.

In addition to the playground, CAPA also received money from the grant that will allow them to add new staff members to help with counseling and case management.

For information about volunteering to help with the playground and other CAPA projects, click here.

