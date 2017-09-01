Owls strike again, attack runners in Brookside

Signs warn people to be careful of an owl after a handful of attacks where runners say they’ve heard a swoosh before getting hit. (AP)

It's happening again.

Last September, KCTV5 told people about an owl flying at people in a Kansas City neighborhood.

And now, warning signs are back up, telling runners to beware and keep an eye on the sky.

The attacks are happening in the area of 62nd and Summit Streets, near Brookside.

Signs warn people to be careful of an owl after a handful of attacks where runners say they’ve heard a swoosh before getting hit.

For Pip Cross, owl sightings are nothing new. Just last year around this time, her husband captured photos as an owl looked down at a party they hosted. She says it’s the same old tune.

“I'm not concerned, about the owl situation,” Cross said. “I think the owl is exhibiting natural behavior. We live in a neighborhood with these beautiful mature trees and I think that owls have as much a right to live here as we do.”

It’s not the first time incidents like this have happened in the area.

In 2016, there were reports of owls attacking joggers in the mornings and at dusk.

Those in the neighborhood say some have made suggestions to work around the owl, but they’re just hoping to wait it out until things go back to normal.

“They've suggested that joggers go elsewhere, change their routes until the owl changes his habits, and I can't do that,” resident Kate Von Dyke said. “I live here. I have three small children and we can't just up and move because of the owl.”

Experts say the timing and the behavior are a bit odd since nesting doesn’t usually happen until around December or January, but do speculate the owl could be protecting small owls born earlier in the year.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.