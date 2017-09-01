JCCC offers student EMS training through Paramedic Program - KCTV5

JCCC offers student EMS training through Paramedic Program

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Connect
The event is part of the Paramedic Program at Johnson County Community College. (KCTV5) The event is part of the Paramedic Program at Johnson County Community College. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Students practiced real life scenarios Friday to prepare them for what they'll see as a paramedic when out in the field. 

The patient’s injuries looked real but no students were hurt during the training. 

"A lady was ejected from a car going at a high rate of speed and it's a fairly common thing that we see out in the field," student John Burgat said.

John Burgat and several other students spent the day role playing a variety of life-saving scenarios.

The event is part of the Paramedic Program at Johnson County Community College.

"We try to use as much real equipment, we try to use as much realism as is possible so students have that opportunity to see it here in a controlled environment before they go out into the field and have to deal with it for real," said Scott Craig, an Associate Professor of EMS at Johnson County Community College.

Over the course of a year, students put in 2,000 hours in the classroom, hospital and in the field riding along with professionals. 

"You can read as much as you want but their hands on experience really outweighs the training that we get here at Johnson County Community College," John said.

Instructors say the healthcare field is growing and there is always a need for people who can deliver medical help. They say students normally land a job within two months of graduation and Burgat is ready for his chance to help.

“It's a privilege to be able to be a person that takes care of people in that situation and be trained on how to stay calm and to be somebody there that people can look to," John said.

Twenty-one students are expected to graduate in December with an Associate’s Degree in Emergency Medical Services.

JCCC is currently accepting applications for 2018. The deadline is Oct. 2.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video: Nurse arrested after refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

    Video: Nurse arrested after refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-09-01 19:00:43 GMT
    A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient. (Source: SLCPD)A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient. (Source: SLCPD)

    A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

    More >

    A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

    More >

  • Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-08-31 05:44:26 GMT
    Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

    More >

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

    More >

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.