JCCC offers student EMS training through Paramedic Program

Students practiced real life scenarios Friday to prepare them for what they'll see as a paramedic when out in the field.

The patient’s injuries looked real but no students were hurt during the training.

"A lady was ejected from a car going at a high rate of speed and it's a fairly common thing that we see out in the field," student John Burgat said.

John Burgat and several other students spent the day role playing a variety of life-saving scenarios.

The event is part of the Paramedic Program at Johnson County Community College.

"We try to use as much real equipment, we try to use as much realism as is possible so students have that opportunity to see it here in a controlled environment before they go out into the field and have to deal with it for real," said Scott Craig, an Associate Professor of EMS at Johnson County Community College.

Over the course of a year, students put in 2,000 hours in the classroom, hospital and in the field riding along with professionals.

"You can read as much as you want but their hands on experience really outweighs the training that we get here at Johnson County Community College," John said.

Instructors say the healthcare field is growing and there is always a need for people who can deliver medical help. They say students normally land a job within two months of graduation and Burgat is ready for his chance to help.

“It's a privilege to be able to be a person that takes care of people in that situation and be trained on how to stay calm and to be somebody there that people can look to," John said.

Twenty-one students are expected to graduate in December with an Associate’s Degree in Emergency Medical Services.

JCCC is currently accepting applications for 2018. The deadline is Oct. 2.

