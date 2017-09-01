27-year-old charged in fatal drive-by shooting near 33rd, Prospe - KCTV5

27-year-old charged in fatal drive-by shooting near 33rd, Prospect

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting that happened on August 20 near 33rd and Prospect Avenue.

Ahmad Herring, 27, faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers went to the area of 33rd and Wabash that day on a reported shooting.

There, they found the victim, 41-year-old Robert E. Exford, deceased inside a vehicle. He had been shot.

Multiple shell casings were found and video from city surveillance cameras in that area showed a black Ford Edge with a readable license plate.

At the time of the homicide, the vehicle was traveling east to west on 33rd Street. At about Wabash, a person wearing a white t-shirt climbed out of the driver's side window and fired numerous shots at the victim's vehicle.

Police traced the vehicle to a Budget Car Rental office.  A single 7.62 shell casing was found inside the vehicle.

The person who rented it said Herring was driving it the night of the homicide.

Herring told police he was driving the vehicle in that area that evening and he wouldn't allow anyone else to drive it. 

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

Previous coverage:

Police investigating homicide at 33rd, Wabash

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video: Nurse arrested after refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

    Video: Nurse arrested after refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-09-01 19:00:43 GMT
    A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient. (Source: SLCPD)A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient. (Source: SLCPD)

    A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

    More >

    A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

    More >

  • Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-08-31 05:44:26 GMT
    Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

    More >

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

    More >

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.