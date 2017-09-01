27-year-old charged in fatal drive-by shooting near 33rd, Prospect

A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting that happened on August 20 near 33rd and Prospect Avenue.

Ahmad Herring, 27, faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers went to the area of 33rd and Wabash that day on a reported shooting.

There, they found the victim, 41-year-old Robert E. Exford, deceased inside a vehicle. He had been shot.

Multiple shell casings were found and video from city surveillance cameras in that area showed a black Ford Edge with a readable license plate.

At the time of the homicide, the vehicle was traveling east to west on 33rd Street. At about Wabash, a person wearing a white t-shirt climbed out of the driver's side window and fired numerous shots at the victim's vehicle.

Police traced the vehicle to a Budget Car Rental office. A single 7.62 shell casing was found inside the vehicle.

The person who rented it said Herring was driving it the night of the homicide.

Herring told police he was driving the vehicle in that area that evening and he wouldn't allow anyone else to drive it.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

