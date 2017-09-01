Royals add depth in flurry of roster moves - KCTV5

Royals add depth in flurry of roster moves

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The Royals now have 31 active players from their 40-man roster in the Major Leagues. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals announced a flurry of roster activity Friday afternoon.

The Royals claimed right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio off outright waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Gaviglio will join the team Saturday in Minneapolis. In a corresponding move, Kansas City has released right-handed pitcher Neftali Feliz. 

The Royals have reinstated right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill from the 10-day disabled list, right shoulder impingement syndrome, selected right-handed pitcher Andres Machado and recalled catcher Cam Gallagher, infielder Raúl Mondesi and outfielders Terrance Gore and Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha.

To make room for Machado on the 40-man roster, the club has transferred left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn to the 60-day disabled list, left groin strain.

The Royals now have 31 active players from their 40-man roster in the Major Leagues, with Miguel Almonte, Flynn, Nate Karns and Bubba Starling all on the 60-day disabled list.

