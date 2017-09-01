Kansas Citians make donations to help former KCPD officer's hometown in Texas

Harvey may have hit nearly a thousand miles away, but the impact is being felt in Kansas City by many.

For a local woman and former KCPD officer, it was heartbreaking to see Harvey hit her hometown.

However, her desire to help the victims has spread fast.

Katy, Texas is about 800 miles from KC. The town was overtaken by water and homes were destroyed.

Thanks to Morgan Pfaff, donations at KCPD’s headquarters were loaded into a truck box-by-box on Friday.

She shared a post on Facebook asking for people to step up and it exploded.

“It's blown up,” she said. “It's been shared all over the city. Strangers have shown up at my house with boxes and boxes and boxes of diapers and formula and, just, stuff.”

For Pfaff, time has flown by since she’s moved to KC from Katy.

However, the memories of her hometown are still fresh. Seeing a photo of her high school after the floods was heartbreaking. “It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Places I grew up going to weekly, walls are caving into all the water. It’s pure devastation.”

“It's my hometown,” she said. “That's where I grew up. I moved here nine years ago. Those are my people, and I just want to do anything I can to help.”

The KC community has become her home away from home, especially in times of trouble. The community proved it this week, leaving about a dozen piles of donations at the back of her house.

Despite the bad situation, it’s clear the good in people has come to the forefront.

With a donated trailer and boxes of donations arriving every day this week, it’s clear her hometown is not alone and is finding help from about a thousand miles away.

Just to give you an idea of how big the community’s response was, Pfaff can no longer accept any large items because the trailer and truck can’t hold much else.

She wants to thank everybody who has stepped up to help.

She leaves for Texas this weekend.

