Man killed after being hit while changing tire in Greenwood Co, KS

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking the public to help identify and locate a vehicle which left the scene of a fatal crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:38 a.m. on US-400 Highway, one mile west of Severy, KS.

Mark Makovec, 45-years-old, of Chanute, KS, was changing a tire on a 1993 Chevrolet truck, when he was struck and killed by an unknown truck.

The damage to the hit and run vehicle may be minimal, but green fabric or fibers may be located on the vehicle from Makovec’s clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident, the driver or the truck is asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop H (620) 431-2100.

