Tonganoxie Sunflower Stroll to take place Labor Day weekend

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -

Besides the blooming sunflowers at the adoring Grinter's Sunflower Field, businesses in Tonganoxie are preparing for a boom in visitors this weekend for the first annual "Sunflower Stroll.”

Manager of "It’s a Sweet Treat Bakery," Carly Erickson, is preparing for the influx of people the weekend will bring. 

"We are baking our tails off and decorating as fast as we can," Erickson said. 

Sunflower cookies are just one of the options on the menu. 

"We just today baked about 100 dozen chocolate cupcakes, and we've already baked about 50 dozen cookies," Erickson said.

The sweet aroma of the bakery won't be the only thing luring visitors to the charming town. 

"Just like the Grinters, we just want to bring people to town and not have to charge to have a good afternoon," said Tonganoxie Business Association President, Monica Gee. 

In lieu of the Sunflower Stroll, businesses have painted their windows and sunflowers have been strewn about. 

There's even sidewalk chalk for kids and photo contests. 

"We’ll have a great craft fair,” Gee said. “It's a pop-up craft fair that's going to be at the old Ratliff drugstore. We will have a few vendors set up on sidewalks to sell their wares.” 

Gee hopes the first year for the event will turn into something larger, like a festival, in the future. 

So far, they’ve received a lot of help to make it successful. 

"Today we've seen people from South Dakota, Illinois,” Gee said. “We have them from Lewisburg, Topeka. It's fun to see people come here and enjoy this beautiful day.”

