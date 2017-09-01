Kansas tax collections $8.2M more than expected in August - KCTV5

Kansas tax collections $8.2M more than expected in August

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

Kansas says it collected $8.2 million more in taxes than anticipated in August.

The state Department of Revenue reported Friday that Kansas took in more than $460 million in tax revenues when its official projection was $452 million. The surplus was 1.8 percent.

It's similar to what happened in July. Since the state's current budget year began July 1, its total tax collections of $914 million were about $16 million ahead of expectations. That's also a 1.8 percent surplus over two months.

Tax collections are running more than 7 percent ahead of the previous fiscal year's collections. Lawmakers enacted an income tax increase over Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto to help balance the budget.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said it's too early to tell whether economic growth is boosting revenues.

