Kansas tax collections $8.2M more than expected in August

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
One person has been killed and three others were injured in a car crash in KC.More >
One person has been killed and three others were injured in a car crash in KC.More >
A new $ 25 million lawsuit has been filed in the death of Adrian Jones, a 7-year-old boy who was horribly abused.More >
A new $ 25 million lawsuit has been filed in the death of Adrian Jones, a 7-year-old boy who was horribly abused.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a motorcycle rider was shot early Friday morning. The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a motorcycle rider was shot early Friday morning. The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway.More >
These bakers found themselves trapped by rising waters when Harvey pummeled Houston -- but instead of waiting around, they did what they do best.More >
These bakers found themselves trapped by rising waters when Harvey pummeled Houston -- but instead of waiting around, they did what they do best.More >
An infant is recovering after being found inside a duffel bag left on top of a lab collection box at a DeKalb County medical facility.More >
An infant is recovering after being found inside a duffel bag left on top of a lab collection box at a DeKalb County medical facility.More >