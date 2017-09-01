Tickets For Less, Chiefs Patrick Mahomes team up to battle child - KCTV5

Tickets For Less, Chiefs Patrick Mahomes team up to battle childhood brain cancer

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Mahomes will help promote and attend as many Team Little Owl charitable functions as possible. (AP) Mahomes will help promote and attend as many Team Little Owl charitable functions as possible. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Chiefs fans aren’t the only ones excited about first round draft pick Patrick Mahomes.

Everyone at Kansas City’s hometown ticket broker, Tickets For Less, is extra excited because the Chiefs quarterback of the future has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with TFL.

“This is one of the most exciting and unique opportunities for us,” said Dan Rouen, Founder and CEO of Tickets For Less. “Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest sports stories in Kansas City and we are extremely proud that we are going to be able to provide unique opportunities for Tickets For Less customers including an upcoming autograph session.”

The partnership will also include Mahomes being the radio voice for Tickets for Less for many of their marketing campaigns. In addition, he will support a cause that is very close to TFL; Team Little Owl Foundation.

Mahomes will help promote and attend as many Team Little Owl charitable functions as possible.

Team Little Owl is a foundation that supports childhood brain cancer research.

