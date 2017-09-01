Jacob Ewing gets maximum sentence for rape convictions

Jacob Ewing has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars after he was convicted earlier this year on multiple charges of rape and sodomy involving two women.

Ewing was given 2 consecutive maximum sentences of 165 months each , and a consecutive 18 month misdemeanor sentence for a total of 348 months.or 29 years.

Jackson Co. judge Norbert Marek sentenced Ewing to 165 months in prison for each of his rape convictions and ran them consecutively. Then added the 18 months for a misdemeanor conviction.

Ewing also faces a jury trial this November for a separate child pornography case. In April, another jury found Ewing not guilty of rape charges involving a 13-year-old girl.

