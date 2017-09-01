Intruder trying to climb into ceiling causes school lockdown

An intruder trying to climb into a drop ceiling put a local school on lockdown on Thursday.

The odd chain of events happened at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School in Old Lenexa.

The staff became aware of the man after the drop ceiling tile fell on him.

The pastor said the staff initially thought the man was doing some sort of construction or electrical work until he started fighting.

Ryan Hayes was doing asphalt work at a neighboring home around noon when the commotion began.

"It was a fire truck that showed up first and then an ambulance and we didn't think nothing of it,” Hayes said.

Then, police pulled up by the church's small chapel in droves.

"They was putting on their vests and they was getting their shields,” Hayes said. “A couple of them was even cocking the guns and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. They're getting ready.’"

He saw an officer on the roof of the building behind the chapel.

During that time, a man was in a vacant after school room, with a piece of the ceiling on top of him.

He pulled it down while trying to climb up.

The staff called medics and, when the man got combative with them, the police arrived in force.

"In my mind, I was thinking I was going to start hearing gunshots,” Hayes said.

The school buildings were placed on immediate lockdown and an email sent to parents, alerting them.

The man hid and ran to an adjacent empty room and was in custody within 20 minutes, police said.

"It did end pretty calm and quickly,” Hayes said.

Lenexa Police called it a textbook response from their officers and the school staff.

At this time, it’s still not known why the man was trying to get in the ceiling.

Police said he didn't seem hurt, but they sent him to the hospital because he showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.

