Gas prices continue to climb in KC and across the country following Harvey

A customer walks into an Exxon filling station and convenience store location where a sign on the door reads, "No Gas," Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Bedford, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Gas prices are spiking, just in time for your Labor Day weekend and drivers have Harvey to thank for that.

The national average is up to $2.52 per gallon. That's up 17 cents since Harvey hit.

Prices are higher in the South.

Some gas stations say prices jump nearly 12 cents overnight. And some, in Texas, are even running out of gas as drivers begin to panic.

In the Kansas City area, gas prices did not fluctuate overnight but they are up nearly 30 cents in the past week.

For drivers who need to fill up, the Northland is the place to be. According to kcgasprices.com, drivers can find gas as cheap as $2.09 in Leavenworth, KS and $2.21 at Sams Club and CostCo in northern Kansas City.

Gas prices are highest in Johnson County, KS, as it’s $2.69 across Mission, Merriam, Shawnee and Overland Park.

At least two major pipelines, one that ships gasoline across the southern United States and to New York, and another that flows north to Chicago, have been slowed or stopped because of flooding and damage.

Part of the pipeline that runs through Texas is shut down and inspections must be done before the entire system can be fully operational again, Colonial Pipeline spokesman Steve Baker said Thursday. The Georgia-based company remains able to operate its pipeline from Louisiana to states east and northeast of there, though deliveries will be "intermittent," the company said. It hopes to return more sections of the pipeline to service by Sunday.

It's not clear how long it will take to get the damaged Texas oil refineries back up and running, but experts say it now look like it could be weeks instead of days.

They say there's no timeline on how long gas prices could stay high.

Triple A says a gallon of gas could still go up another 20 cents.

In Dallas, drivers lined up at gas pumps Thursday as some stations ran out of fuel.

One Chevron station in downtown Dallas that sold regular gas for $2.29 a gallon just before the storm was charging $2.99 Thursday. Others charged well over $3, and one downtown Shell station charged $3.97 for a regular gallon of gas.

The crunch prompted QuikTrip, one of the nation's largest convenience store chains, to temporarily halt gasoline sales at about half its 135 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Instead, gasoline deliveries are going to designated stores across all parts of the metro area, QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said.

Analysts are cautioning drivers not to panic as some gas stations run low on gasoline.

If people start hoarding gas, as some have in Texas, "that's going to make the problem worse, and prices shoot higher and the event will last longer, with more disruption and shortages," said Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with GasBuddy.com.

His advice: "Try to have a sense of calm."

Kansas Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer and Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on Friday about the rise in gas prices.

“We want to alert Kansans that the Kansas statute prohibiting profiteering from a disaster is in effect as a result of the presidential disaster declaration in the hurricane-stricken region along the Gulf Coast. We are closely monitoring the situation. While price increases caused by the disruption in supply are to be expected, it is illegal in Kansas to ‘profiteer from a disaster’ by unjustifiably raising the price of motor fuel. Under Kansas law, a price increase that exceeds 25 percent compared with the price the day before the disaster is suspect and subject to scrutiny, and a seller that has increased prices by that amount or more may be required to provide documentation that the increase is due to the seller’s increased cost of obtaining the fuel. We encourage caution and restraint so the nation’s focus can remain on assisting those affected along the Gulf Coast.”

