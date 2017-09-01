54-year-old man killed in Douglas County crash - KCTV5

54-year-old man killed in Douglas County crash

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A 54-year-old from Topeka, KS was pronounced dead at the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Douglas County are investigating the cause of a deadly accident that happened early Friday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of US-40 Highway.

Deputies say a 2002 GMC Sonoma, driven by Michael Redmon of Topeka, KS, was driving eastbound on US-40 Highway when it left the road, hitting several signs before running into an embankment.

Redmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

