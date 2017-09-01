54-year-old killed in Douglas County crash - KCTV5

54-year-old killed in Douglas County crash

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Douglas County are investigating the cause of a deadly accident that happened early Friday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of US-40 Highway.

Deputies say a 2002 GMC Sonoma was driving eastbound on US-40 Highway when it left the road, hitting several signs before running into an embankment.

A 54-year-old from Topeka, KS was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

