Motorcyclist shot near 85th and US-71 - KCTV5

Motorcyclist shot near 85th and US-71

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway. (KCTV5) The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a motorcycle rider was shot early Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

The rider was taken to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.