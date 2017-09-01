Motorcyclist shot near 85th and US-71

The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a motorcycle rider was shot early Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 4:02 a.m. while the victim was riding near 85th Street and US-71 Highway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

The rider was taken to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

