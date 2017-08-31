SECOND QUARTER: Chiefs 13, Titans 3

The preseason is effectively over for the Kansas City Chiefs' starters.

Patrick Mahomes is getting his first start for the team, but will be surrounded by backups as the Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs will look to even up their preseason record at 2-2.

A week from Thursday, the Chiefs head to New England to take on the defending Super Bowl champions.

FIRST QUARTER

Two former Kansas City Chiefs were key in the Titans’ first scoring drive. Former quarterback Matt Cassel engineered a 10-play, 61-yard drive to set up former Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop, who connected from 40 yards out. (Titans 3, Chiefs 0)

SECOND QUARTER