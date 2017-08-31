SECOND QUARTER: Chiefs 13, Titans 3 - KCTV5

SECOND QUARTER: Chiefs 13, Titans 3

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The preseason is effectively over for the Kansas City Chiefs' starters. 

Patrick Mahomes is getting his first start for the team, but will be surrounded by backups as the Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans. 

The Chiefs will look to even up their preseason record at 2-2. 

A week from Thursday, the Chiefs head to New England to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. 

FIRST QUARTER

  • Two former Kansas City Chiefs were key in the Titans’ first scoring drive. Former quarterback Matt Cassel engineered a 10-play, 61-yard drive to set up former Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop, who connected from 40 yards out. (Titans 3, Chiefs 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Jehu Chesson returned a Tennessee punt 76 yards to give Kansas City its first lead of the game. The extra point was missed. (Chiefs 6, Titans 3)
  • Mahomes leads the Chiefs to a touchdown in the final two minutes of the first half. He found Demarcus Robinson with 18 seconds left to go in the first half. The pass was from 28 yards out. (Chiefs 13, Titans 3)
