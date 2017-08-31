Chiefs name Kansas High School Coach of the Year award after Blue Valley Head Coach Eric Driskell

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the Kansas High School Coach of the Year Award has been renamed in memory of Eric Driskell.

Driskell is the reigning award recipient and former head coach at Blue Valley High School.

Driskell passed away from a sudden ruptured brain aneurysm in mid-February at the age of 43.

He was a three-time winner of the award (2011, 2014, 2016), tied with Olathe South’s Gene Weir (2000-02) and Driskell’s former mentor and Blue Valley coach Steve Rampy (1998, 2003, 2006).

“Earlier this year, the Kansas City community lost an outstanding football coach and a great man,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “While Coach Driskell may be recognized for what he did on the field, his character, leadership and unwavering dedication to his family and his community left a legacy that continues today. My family and the entire Chiefs organization are honored to commemorate his life and celebrate his service with the Chiefs Eric Driskell Kansas High School Coach of the Year Award.”

“We are honored that the Kansas City Chiefs want to play such an incredible role in keeping Eric’s legacy alive in the coaching community,” Kari Driskell said, on behalf of the Driskell family. “This is something our children can share with their children and grandchildren; that their dad was such an influential coach that the Chiefs renamed an award in his honor, and that their daddy was indeed, a big deal.”

Three thousand members of the community celebrated the life of Eric Driskell at his funeral in February.

Previous coverage:

3,000 attend Blue Valley head coach Eric Driskell's funeral

Blue Valley community rallies around hospitalized football coach

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.