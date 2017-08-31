Technical difficulties with Ticketmaster cause headache for some - KCTV5

Technical difficulties with Ticketmaster cause headache for some Chiefs fans

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Andrew Altenbern, Executive News Producer
Connect
People in line waiting for ticket refunds. (Nick Sloan/KCTV) People in line waiting for ticket refunds. (Nick Sloan/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Some fans of The Kansas City Chiefs were running into struggles getting into the game tonight.

Arrowhead Stadium’s ticket office confirms that Ticketmaster was having technical difficulties.

The stadium said that, if fans were already at the stadium, they should visit the ticket office for assistance and refunds, if they paid at the gate for tickets they already paid for through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.