Technical difficulties with Ticketmaster cause headache for some Chiefs fans

Some fans of The Kansas City Chiefs were running into struggles getting into the game tonight.

Arrowhead Stadium’s ticket office confirms that Ticketmaster was having technical difficulties.

The stadium said that, if fans were already at the stadium, they should visit the ticket office for assistance and refunds, if they paid at the gate for tickets they already paid for through Ticketmaster.

If you are having trouble accessing your tickets online, please visit the ticket office for assistance upon your arrival. — Arrowhead Stadium (@ArrowheadEvents) August 31, 2017

