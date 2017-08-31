Multiple people injured in crash at Blue Parkway, South Noland R - KCTV5

Multiple people injured in crash at Blue Parkway, South Noland Road

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Multiple people have been injured in a car crash in KC.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Parkway and South Noland Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple people have been injured.

There are serious injuries, but none are life-threatening. 

