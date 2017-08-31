Edwardsville elementary students gather supplies for those hit by Hurricane Harvey

Whitham has been in contact with a local fire department in the Houston area, and several others on the ground, who say personal hygiene items are needed. (KCTV5)

The principal at Edwardsville Elementary School says the community there is tiny but mighty.

This week, the town is collecting personal hygiene items for people in the Houston area affected by catastrophic rain left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

Edwardsville is located in tornado alley and knows the threat of a natural disaster.

That's why Edwardsville Fire Chief Tim Whitham partnered with the school district for a donation drive to help people affected by Harvey.

"I know I'm helping other people who are sad and it'll make them happy," said Tommy Beaumont, a fifth-grade student in Edwardsville.

It’s a friendly competition for each classroom at Edwardsville Elementary. The class that collects the most supplies wins a pizza party with the fire chief on Wednesday.

"We're teaching the next generation…it doesn't hurt to be nice and think about those that are suffering a massive disaster and have lost everything," Whitman said.

Whitham has been in contact with a local fire department in the Houston area, and several others on the ground, who say personal hygiene items are needed.

Tracy Copeland says watching her staff and students provide those makes her a, "Hashtag proud principal."

"No matter what happens, whether it's something in terms of a staff member who needs help or a student who needs help or something as big as providing help for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, our staff and our students just come together," she said.

Copeland says sometimes people have to step away from the curriculum and teach real world experiences.

Friday is the last day for students to donate and they're already excited about the good deeds they've done.

"Because they get the donations and it gives them stuff that they can use, that they need so they can survive," Tommy said.

Chief Whitham will drive everything they've collected to Catholic Charities in Texas on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.